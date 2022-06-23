Support our independent media

UK voices “deep disturbance” over killing Palestinian in settler stabbing attack

Bethlehem/PNN/

The United Kingdom today voiced “deep disturbance” over Tuesday’s killing of a Palestinian in a stabbing attack by an Israeli settler.

“Deeply disturbed by the stabbing to death of 27-year-old Palestinian Ali Hassan Harb by an Israeli settler in Salfit,” UK Consulate General in Jerusalem said.

The consulate called on Israel to tackle the “problem” and prosecute the perpetrators.

“Settler violence is a growing problem in the OPTs & one that the Israeli Government must do more to tackle. The perpetrator of this crime must be held to account,” it added.

