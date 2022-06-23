Two live gunfire injuries in Israeli army raid south of Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Two Palestinians today sustained injuries from live gunfire by Israeli forces in Dheisheh refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry announced that a 23-year-old man from the camp sustained injury in the abdomen by live ammunition fired by Israeli forces in the camp.

The casualty, who was suffering from severe bleeding, was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition was described as serious.

Confrontations broke out when undercover Israeli forces, known as Musta’ribeen or Mista’arvim in Hebrew, sneaked their way into the camp using a Palestinian-registered vehicle, followed by soldier in military uniforms.

Israeli snipers were deployed on the roofs of a number of houses as the soldiers forcibly entered a house for the second time within five hours, seeking to arrest a family member.

During the raid, the soldiers tore down walls separating three houses from one another.