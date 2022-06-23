After holding it for four days, Israel turns over corpse of a Palestinian man its forces have killed to his family

The Israeli military authorities today turned over the corpse of Nabil Ghanem, 53, from the town of Surra, west of the northern West Bank city of Nablus, to his family for proper burial.

Ghanem, a father of six children – four boys and two girls the youngest of whom is 10 years old – was on his way to work inside Israel on the morning of April 19 when he was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers as he tried to cross the segregation barrier in nearby Qalqilya.

Ghanem’s corpse was turned over to the Palestinian Red Crescent at Huwwara checkpoint, south of Nablus, before it was handed over to his family for burial.

Israel is still holding hostage 103 corpses of Palestinian freedom fighters its forces have killed since 2015, including 10 minors and three women, and including eight who died while serving time in prison.

It said it intends to use the corpses for bargaining in any future negotiations to exchange prisoners with the Palestinian side.

