Palestinian youth killed after being stabbed in heart by Israeli settler in Salfit

Salfit/PNN/

A Palestinian youth was killed today evening after being stabbed in the heart by an Israeli settler in the town of Iskaka in the Salfit Governorate, according to a brief statement issued by the ministry of health.

The ministry said that 27-year-old Ali Hassan Harb succumbed to a fatal stabbing to the heart by an Israeli settler.