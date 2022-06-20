Israeli settlers assault Palestinian shepherds in the Jordan Valley

Jordan valley /PNN/

Israeli settlers today assaulted Palestinian shepherds and forced them to leave the pastures in the northern Jordan Valley, according to a local activist.

Aref Daraghmeh, a human rights defender, said that the Israeli settlers chased and attempted to attack the shepherds who were herding their sheep east of Khillet Makhoul and forced them to leave the pastures that are close to their tents.

Settlers occasionally assault shepherds, release their dogs to attack the sheep, and then call the Israeli forces to detain the shepherds for long hours in an attempt to seize their lands and kick them out of them in favor of settlement expansion.