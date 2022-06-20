Support our independent media

IOF detain 10 Palestinians, including a journalist, a student, and a 61-year-old man

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces today and last night detained at least 10 Palestinians, including a journalist, a high school student, and a 61-year-old man, during raids at their homes in the occupied West Bank, according to various sources.

In the southern West Bank city of Hebron, Israeli soldiers detained the journalist Musab Qafishe, and two other people.

In the Ramallah governorate, the soldiers detained four Palestinians from various villages, including the activist Fakhr Rantisi, a former prisoner, and a high-school student who was sitting for his “tawjihi” matriculation exam.

The forces also detained three people from Bethlehem city, including a 61-year-old man and his 28-year-old son, from the Dheisheh refugee camp.

Later reports today said Israeli forces also detained two Palestinians from their homes in occupied East Jerusalem.

