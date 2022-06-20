A plan to build a settlement park east of Jerusalem is the last bullet into the two-state solution – Premier

Ramallah/PNN/

The Israeli colonial plan to build a settlement park between Jerusalem and the Dead Sea on an area of about one million dunums is the last bullet in what remains of the two-state solution, today said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Ramallah, Shtayyeh said that this plan, if implemented, is going to divide the West Bank in half, warning of its consequences and calling on the international community and all those who say they support the two-state solution to act immediately to put a stop to this blatant Israeli aggression.

Shtayyeh also considered a draft bill submitted to the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, banning the raising of the Palestinian flag in the Israeli-controlled areas of the West Bank, mainly in Area C, as further evidence of the colonial intentions of the Israeli occupation government, and gives an additional indication that the occupying state did not go back on the idea of annexing the West Bank and the so-called Area C.