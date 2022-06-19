Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian worker near West Bank city of Qalqilyah

Qalqilia /PNN/

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian worker in the West Bank city of Qalqilia, as tensions continue to run high in the occupied territories, where dozens were killed and injured on Friday at the hands of Israel’s troops.

Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the 53-year-old man, identified as Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, was shot dead in the vicinity of the separation wall, south of Qalqilia, on Sunday, Palestine’s official Wafa news agency reported.

According to the ministry, Ghanem was on his way to work when Israeli soldiers opened gunfire on the Palestinian man, killing him instantly.

Ghanem’s body is currently withheld at an Israeli hospital in Kefar Saba after the regime’s forces took it the source added.

Earlier in the day, a Palestinian worker was injured by Israeli gunfire, and another sustained fractures after being chased by the regime’s soldiers near the separation wall, west of the village of Tarqumiya, in the southern occupied West Bank city of al-Khalil (Hebron).

Palestinian workers in the West Bank usually opt for alternative routes to avoid overcrowding at major Israeli checkpoints in their daily journey to their workplace and are often attacked by Israeli forces whenever they try to cross the separation wall.

The Israeli regime has escalated its deadly attacks against Palestinians in recent months, especially since the beginning of Ramadan, and sustained the violence throughout the holy fasting month, provoking protests throughout the occupied territories.

The Israeli regime has also ramped up its violent attacks on Palestinian worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds in recent months.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Israeli forces killed three young Palestinians and injured several others during a military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank.

Following Friday prayers, Israeli forces injured at least 78 people during protest rallies against the regime’s settler-colonial activities in the northern part of the occupied West Bank.

The protests, which have become a weekly affair, erupted in and around the West Bank city of Nablus, with Israeli regime forces using indiscriminate force to quell them.

Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 in a Western-backed war. Ever since then, the regime has dotted the territory with hundreds of settlements that are deemed illegal by the international community.