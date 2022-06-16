Israel plans to seize big tract of Palestinian land in new land grab bid

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israel reportedly plans to illegally seize a large plot of land in the occupied West Bank to construct a huge park for the settlers, in what is viewed as one of the regime’s biggest land grab schemes.

Israel set up a project which intends to seize a land area stretching 1,000 square kilometers from occupied al-Quds, all the way to the Dead Sea, the Palestinian Information Center reported on Wednesday.

If implemented, the project can change the geographical and political structure of the region and may rule out the possibility of establishing an independent Palestinian state in the future, the report warned.

In a separate development, the Israeli regime’s military has razed a Palestinian man’s house to the ground in the Wadi al-Hummus district in the Sur Baher neighborhood on the southeastern outskirts of East al-Quds, Iran’s Al-Alam website reported on Thursday.

Mahmoud Robay’eh, the owner of the house said that Israeli forces have raided his house, broke the door, and forced everyone out.

He said they have lived in the house for the past seven years and only last month, an Israeli court ordered the demolition of the house.