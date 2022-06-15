MADA condemns the kidnapping and assault of journalist Khwaireh and demands that the aggressors be brought to justice

Ramallah /PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) condemns the kidnapping and beating of journalist Samer Khwaireh , while he was in front of Rafidia Hospital in Nablus on Tuesday.“MADA” consider the extent to which this attack constitutes a great danger and a violation of the freedom of journalistic work, which must be preserved.

J-Media correspondent in the northern West Bank, Samer Amin Khwaireh, 41 years old, said to MADA Center that armed members of the Palestinian security (they were four people in civilian clothes) kidnapped, beat , and cursed him while he was in front of Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, About 4 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon.

During the kidnapping, he was threatened with death, as they accused him of bias against the Fatah movement and covering the news of the Islamic bloc, and that they wanted to send a message to him, because the next time he could be “killed”.

Samer forced to be stayed with them in the military car for about half an hour, and then one of them told him: “Your problem is with Fatah and you are abusing Fatah, and that you continue to incite against the movement and the authority will expose you to abuse yourself.” He was then released from the car in the Rafidia neighborhood after approximately 30-40 minutes.

MADA see that this attack with great concern, as less than a week has passed since the attack on the same agency’s photographer, Laith Jaar, and demands that MADA stop attacks on journalists, not harm them and provide protect them, and demands that the identity of the assailants be revealed , and brought them to justice .