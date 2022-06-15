EU president announces resumption of delayed aid to Palestinian Authority

Ramallah/PNN/

President of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen announced today in Ramallah the resumption of delayed EU aid to the Palestinian Authority.

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah with Prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, Leyen said that all EU funds will be dispersed rapidly after all difficulties that delayed the dispersion of the funds have been resolved.

She noted that for many years now the EU has been supporting Palestine and the Palestinian people. “As team Europe, we are the largest donor to Palestine, with around 600 million Euros per year.”

She announced that the EU funds for 2021 can be dispersed rapidly after all difficulties were resolved. “At the moment, we have mobilized 25 million Euros to improve the food security in Palestine,” she said, noting that this is a short-term and immediate help that is necessary.

She stressed the importance of discussing the mid-and long-term activities to improve food dependency, which she stressed has to decrease and to improve the own capacity to grow the necessary food.

She further stressed the importance to discuss the peace process, renewing the EU’s welcoming of all efforts towards peace, and affirming its commitment to a negotiated two-state solution that gives the Palestinian people perspective and achieves their aspiration of an independent, democratic, and viable Palestine existing side by side in peace with Israel.

She conveyed sincere regret for the death of the Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. “The EU strongly condemns the killing of the journalist and we call for a thorough independent investigation.”

For his part, Shtayyeh called on Europe to put its economic weight and relations with Israel toward stopping all measures that destroy the two-state solution, thanking Europe for resuming the unconditional funding.

The Prime Minister also called on Europe to put pressure on Israel to allow the holding of elections, including in Jerusalem.