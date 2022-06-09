Israeli forces demolish four-story house near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation authorities Thursday demolished a house consisting of four apartments, which is under construction, in the city of Beit Jala, west of Bethlehem.

Wissam Zarina, son of the owner of the house said that a large force of the occupation army, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the Bir Aouneh area in Beit Jala, and demolished their one-story house, which includes four apartments, with a total area of ​​400 square meters, under the pretext of not having a permit.

He noted that this is the second time Israeli authorities demolish their house as they first demolished their six-story house in the same area.

It is noteworthy that the occupation forces demolished more than once the houses belonging to the Zarina family in the Bir Aouneh area, in addition to other houses, and besides issuing demolition and construction halt notices.