President Abbas : Jerusalem is not for sale

Ramallah/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas stressed today that Jerusalem, the capital of the state of Palestine, is not for sale and that all Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem are Palestinian.

In a speech delivered over the phone at the conference “Property Documentation and the Historical Status of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque”, which is being held at the headquarters of the Red Crescent Society in the city of al-Bireh, President Abbas stressed that “we will not accept any changes in the legal and historical status of Al-Aqsa.”

He said, “Our struggle with the occupation is essentially a political struggle and not a struggle against a specific religion,” stressing that “Jerusalem is not for sale,” and “we will bring down all conspiracies aimed at liquidating our cause.”