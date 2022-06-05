PLO Secretary-General: President Abbas is in good health and working as usual

Ramallah/PNN/

Hussein Al-Sheikh, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), dismissed today false reports regarding the health condition of President Mahmoud Abbas.

“Reports circulated by the yellow press regarding the health condition of Mr. President Mahmoud Abbas are false,” said Al-Sheikh in a tweet.

Al-Sheikh described these reports as “are aimed at destabilizing the internal Palestinian situation,” adding that the President was “in good condition and doing his work as usual.”