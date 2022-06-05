IOF soldiers force mother to undress her toddler for wearing T-shirt with riffle drawing

Jenin /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces stationed at Tura military checkpoint to the southwest of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, forced a Palestinian mother to undress her three-year-old child because he was wearing a T-shirt with a riffle drawing on it.

The child’s parents said during that the mother was stopped by Israeli soldiers stationed at the aforementioned checkpoint, and forced to undress her child for having a riffle drawing on his T-shirt.

The child was left to go home shirtless after soldiers confiscated his T-shirt.