IOF shoot dead Palestinian man near Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces Thursday shot dead a Palestinian man during confrontations that erupted in the refugee camp of al-Dheisha, south of the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, security sources confirmed.

Palestine News Network “PNN” reporter Najeeb Farraj that Israeli occupation forces shot dead Ayman Mheisen, 28, father of three children while 4 another was injured during the confrontations that broke out in the aforementioned camp.

They added that Israeli soldiers raided the camp, where confrontations erupted between Palestinian youth and the soldiers who fired live bullets, killing one and critically injuring another.

The sources said that Israeli soldiers also detained a Palestinian from the camp after raiding and ransacking his home.