Producer Price Index increased by 0.10% in April, says the PCBS

The overall Producer Price Index (PPI) for Palestine increased by 0.10% in April compared to March, today said the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

PPI for locally consumed products increased by 0.17% while it decreased for local exported products by 0.59%, said the PCBS.

The changes in PPI for April were traced back to changes in prices of the following major activities compared to the previous month: