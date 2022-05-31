MADA Condemns violations against Journalists in Jerusalem

Ramallah /PNN/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedom “MADA” expresses its strong condemnation of the aggression of the occupation forces and settlers against journalists, especially in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

The occupation forces committed many violations against media crews and journalists to prevent them from covering the settlers and occupation forces’ incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque and their attacks on Jerusalemites who confronted what is known as the “flags march” that settlers held yesterday in the city of Jerusalem.

The attacks of the occupation forces and settlers deliberately targeted many journalists and media crews, as they were prevented from entering Al-Aqsa Square and the Old City, as happened by photographer Karim Khader in Sheikh Jarrah.

The occupation forces assaulted many male and female journalists by beating, kicking, and insulting them using profanity to prevent them from covering, as happened with the photographer Wehbe Makiya, who was pushed and kicked in the Old City, Meanwhile, settlers sprayed “Al-Araby Al-Jadeed” newspaper reporter Muhammad Abd Rabbo with pepper gas on his face, causing him burns. The settlers pointed their weapons at journalists to intimidate them and prevent them from media coverage.

On Saturday night, settlers attacked the car of the head of the coordination department in Palestine TV, “Abdul Qader Qabaja”, by smashing its windows near the settlement of “Beit El”. They also attacked journalists while covering the events in the town of Hawara on the same day.

MADA Center expresses its deep concern about the continuation of the series of attacks on journalists and calls for their cessation and for those responsible to be held accountable.