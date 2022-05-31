China: Absence of two-state solution reason for conflicts between Palestine, Israel

BEIJING/PNN/

China said today that the underlying reason for the recurring conflicts between Israel and Palestine is the absence of the implementation of the two-state solution and the long denial of the Palestinian people’s legitimate appeal for establishing an independent state.

The international community should have a greater sense of urgency and work for the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel on the basis of the two-state solution, so as to achieve the comprehensive, just and lasting resolution of the Palestine question at an early date, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, said during the ministry’s regular press conference.

Zhao stressed that China is deeply concerned over the ongoing tension between Palestine and Israel, particularly in Jerusalem.

He noted that parties concerned should act in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, respect and maintain the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem, and avoid taking any unilateral and provocative actions that change the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem