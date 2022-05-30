Provocative settlers’ flag march storms Old City of occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

The provocative Israeli flag march stormed today evening the Old City of occupied Jerusalem from Bab al-Amoud, with the participation of thousands of settlers who desecrated the place.

During the march, the settlers insulted the Prophet Mohammad, and chanted racist and other slogans calling for the death of Arabs.

At least 24 Palestinians were injured in attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and settlers in the occupied city of Jerusalem during the provocative march.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Jerusalem reported that its crews dealt with at least 24 cases, including injuries from being shot by rubber-coated metal bullets, beatings, and pepper spray.

Eight cases were transferred to hospitals, it said.

The Secretary of the Fatah movement in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem, Nasser Qaws, and his son Jihad, were also injured while confronting settlers in the Old City.

The Red Crescent added that the occupation police beat their crews in the vicinity of Bab al-Amoud, while they were trying to reach one of the injured, pointing out it had opened a field hospital in the ambulance center in al-Sawwana neighborhood.

Meanwhile, a march of Palestinian flags took place in occupied Jerusalem, in response to the Judaizing “flags march” organized by the settlers.

Local sources reported that dozens of Palestinians marched with Palestinian flags on Salah El-Din Street in occupied Jerusalem, adding that settlers assaulted journalist Layali Eid and the accompanying staff, and tried to prevent her from carrying out her duty.

Israeli police attacked the Palestinian march, leading to clashes and the injury of at least two youth.

The occupation forces installed iron barriers in the Bab al-Amoud area, this Sunday afternoon, deployed their forces in the neighborhoods of the occupied city of Jerusalem, and prevented Palestinians from reaching Bab al-Amoud to secure the provocative march.

The occupation forces arrested at least 25 citizens in the vicinity of Bab Al-Amoud and inside the neighborhoods of the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque.