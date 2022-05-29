One person can start or prevent a war today By Mustafa Bader

The settlers’ incursions, under heavy security, to Al-Aqsa Mosque have not stopped since this morning, and it is not yet clear when they will end or if they even have an end. The Palestinians did not stop even for a moment in their attempts to defy the occupation police and confront the settlers and confuse them with whatever force they could, while Jerusalem is still boiling over a volcano that is about to erupt at any moment.

The crisis that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is going through, the fragile government coalition that may collapse at any moment, and the strong opposition led by his former counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu against him in the Knesset and the media, made him accept to do anything – literally – in order to preserve his government from collapsing, and try to gain the largest number of votes in any upcoming elections if the government he leads falls. He spared no effort in expanding settlements in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, ignoring any international reactions during the tense global conditions, even with the approaching visit of US President Joe Biden to occupied Palestine, where his government recently approved the construction of 4,000 settlement units in the West Bank, and the preparation for the displacement of approximately 4,000 Palestinians, distributed over 12 villages in Masafer Yatta, in the southern West Bank. In addition to his recent visits to settlement blocs in the West Bank as part of an early election campaign.

Bennett’s attempts to please the extremist right-wing settlers did not subside at this point. In December of last year, the Israeliarmy gave the green light to its soldiers to kill the stone-thrower Palestinian protestors, and the systematic attacks of settlers against defenseless Palestinian civilians in Jerusalem and the West Bank increased, under the protection of the army and the Israeli police in an Unprecedented manner. Especially in the north of the West Bank, where the Bennett government seeks to satisfy the settlers by allowing them to roam on the roadsbetween the Palestinian cities, and to demonstrate by force in the Palestinian towns while attacking Palestinian citizens and destroying their private properties, which amounted to spraying pepper gas on infants, as happened in Burqa village, near Nabluslast week.

As well as the killing of journalist Sherine Abu-Akleh, the attack on her funeral using most violent methods, the storming of the St. Joseph hospital in Jerusalem and the assault on the patients inside, and allowing daily provocations to the feelings of Muslims and Christians by attacking their rituals and sanctities in Jerusalem and Hebron. All this in order to satisfy the Israeli public opinion and to cover up the security failure in the face of the escalating armed Palestinian resistance in the West Bank, and the individual attacks in the Israeli areas, which all the Israeli security forces were powerless to prevent.

And with accusations against Bennett of submitting to Palestinian resistance and their threats during the past month, after Israeli police changed the course of the “Flags March” in Jerusalem, led by the far-right Member of Kenesset Itamar Ben Gvir, and prevented settlers from reaching the Damascus Gate and entering the Old City. Naftali Bennett has been caught between the fire of his low popularity, the fall of his government and his loss in the upcoming elections, and the fire of a war that will be more intense and destructive than its predecessor, the “Sword of Jerusalem”. The threats of Palestinian resistance which was broadcasted by one of the most prominent leaders of the Qassam Brigades, “Mohammed Sinwar”, on Al-Jazeera TV two days ago, put all the responsibility of any escalation for the Israeli government in case of the development of any situation in Jerusalem or Al-Aqsa, in addition to its threats to return the bombing operations to the Israeli areas there was anassassination of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza, whoaccused the Israeli government of trying to drag all the parts of the conflict towards a war, which he described as a comprehensive regional and religious war, if there was more violations at Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem.

Today, the settlers and their government are unsuccessful attempts to prove their sovereignty over the city of Jerusalem, which they cannot walk a single step in without cameras, planes, police, army, border guards, and checkpoints, and they cannot raise their flag without the fear that overwhelm their hearts, while they are looking into the eyes of the Palestinians and the eyes of their children, which tell them that 55 years of occupation, settlement, displacement, ethnic cleansing, veto, military technology, normalization and conspiracies did not make them larger or stronger. And they are waiting for the sky and the anger that might fall on their heads, burning their lies, their state, and all of their myths. Is Bennett ready for this loss after allowing the extremist Ben Gvir to enter Al-Aqsa and after the extremist settlers were able to raise the Israeli flag in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and perform their Talmudic rituals? Will the flags march be allowed to reach the old town? Will he be able to withstand the battle that will explode in his face on various fronts and levels in all the land of Palestine? We’ll see before the end of this day…