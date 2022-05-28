IOF kill a Palestinian teen in Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

A 15-year-old Palestinian child was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces this evening in the village of Al-Khader, to the south of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said Zaid Mohammad Ghuneim was injured by live gunshots in the back and neck, and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition before he was announced dead of his wounds.

Eyewitnesses said Ghuneim was surprised by the presence of Israeli occupation soldiers in the village, and that as he tried to hide in a parking garage, he was targeted by the Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets at him and killed him in cold blood

For his part Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh said that the Israeli occupation soldiers continue to target the upper parts of children’s bodies with the aim of killing, noting that the child Zaid Muhammad Ghoneim (14 years), from the town of Al-Khader, west of Bethlehem, “joined the constellation of martyrs with a premeditated execution with two bullets in the neck and back.”

Shtayyeh added, “It is a terrorist operation that requires activating international resolutions to boycott Israel and to ensure that the perpetrators do not go unpunished.”



The Prime Minister send the child parents, his family and the people of his town his deepest condolences and sincere feelings of sympathy.