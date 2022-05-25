Israeli settlers set Palestinian-owned vehicle on fire near Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

Israeli settlers today set a Palestinian-owned vehicle on fire and broke the windows of a mosque and a bulldozer in the village of Urift, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, local sources confirmed.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that the settlers targeted a vehicle near the Za’tara checkpoint setting it ablaze.

He added that the settlers sneaked into the village of Urif and broke the windows of al-Ribat mosque, a bulldozer, and nearby houses.

Daghlas noted that confrontations broke out after residents pushed the settlers back, who continued their rampage by throwing rocks at vehicles on a nearby road.