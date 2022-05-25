16-year-old teen killed, 88 others injured by Israeli gunfire in Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

A 16-year-old Palestinian boy was today shot and killed by Israeli gunfire during confrontations in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said that Ghaith Rafiq Yameen was critically injured after he was shot in the head by the Israeli occupation forces. He was taken to Rafidia hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Following news of his death, classmates of the 10th grader gathered at the hospital to bid farewell to their friend.

Meanwhile, 88 other Palestinians were injured by rubber-coated steel bullets while others suffered from suffocation due to inhaling tear gas fired at them by the Israeli soldiers during confrontations in the eastern area of Nablus.

Ahmad Jibreel, director of the ambulance service with the Red Crescent in Nablus, said that 19 Palestinians were shot with rubber-coated steel bullets while 67 others suffered from suffocation after inhaling tear gas. Another suffered from burns after being hit with a tear gas bomb, while another fell during the confrontations.

He added that the Israeli forces also attacked the Red Crescent crews as they were taking a pregnant woman to the hospital, noting that the crew suffered from suffocation after inhaling the toxic gas.

Israeli forces raided the eastern area of Nablus to secure Israeli settlers’ raids to Joseph’s Tomb in the city.