Hundreds attend funeral of Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces during raid on city of Jenin

Jenin /PNN/

Hundreds of Palestinian mourners have attended the funeral of a 17-year-old Palestinian youth killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The latest incident took place on Saturday as tensions are rising in the occupied territories fueled by the Israeli army incursions, arrests and arbitrary killings.

onThe official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli troops stormed Haifa Street early on Saturday, setting off a gun battle with local residents.

“A 17-year-old boy was killed, and an 18-year-old was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation’s bullets during its aggression on Jenin,” a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyehcondemned the killing, calling on international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.

“We warn against the consequences of the occupation’s continued crimes against our people. We urge the international community to condemn them and hold the perpetrators accountable,” Shtayyeh said in a statement.

He also warned of “the serious consequences of these repeated crimes” committed by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

Israel has stepped up its incursions in the Jenin area since late March. Jenin refugee camp has served as a flashpoint amid recent tensions. Thirteen Palestinians were injured last week during an operation by Israeli forces in the camp in which Israeli commando, Sergeant Major Noam Raz, was killed.

At least 46 Palestinians, around a quarter of them in Jenin, have been killed by Israeli forces or armed civilians since the beginning of the year.