Rare 100 Palestine pounds banknote sold in an auction for $173,000

Bethlehem /PNN /

A rare 100 Palestine pounds banknote was sold in an auction in England for £140,000 ($173,000), according to press reports.

The banknote was issued to high-ranking officials during the time of the British Mandate in Palestine in 1927.

It was found in a box of donated items and considered one of less than 10 known to exist.