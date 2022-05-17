The project for the Construction of a New Building in Ni’lin Secondary Girls School

Ramallah/PNN/

Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, visited Nilin village in Ramallah Governorate to celebrate the completion of the project funded by the Government of Japan through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).

A grant of USD 85,215 was extended to Nilin municipality to secure an appropriate educational environment for students in the village. It was used to construct a new building with 3 classrooms and one toilet unit in Nilin girls school. Now that the project has been completed, about 81 six-grade students have been directly benefit from the project where they have been moved from the small classrooms to the new building.

In his speech, Mr. Masayuki Magoshi emphasized Japan’s firm commitment to supporting the Palestinian people from a human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance to approximately USD 2.2 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through the Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.