UN condemns approval of over 4,000 colonial settler units in West Bank

Jerusalem/PNN/

The United Nations Thursday condemned the Israel’s approval of the construction of over 4,000 units in the colonial settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“I condemn today’s decision by Israeli authorities to advance plans for over 4000 housing units in settlements in the occupied West Bank. These include the retroactive approval of two illegal outposts and a park,” UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said in a press statement.

“Continued settlement expansion further entrenches the occupation, encroaches upon Palestinian land and natural resources, and hampers the free movement of the Palestinian population,” the statement added.

Wennesland reiterated that “all settlements are illegal under international law and constitute a major obstacle to peace.”

He urged the Israeli occupation authorities to “cease the advancement of all settlement activity and refrain from such unilateral and provocative actions that fuel instability and undermine the prospects for establishing a viable and contiguous Palestinian State as part of a negotiated two-State solution on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”

According to the Israeli human rights group Peace Now, the High Planning Subcommittee of Israel’s so-called “Civil Administration”, the name Israel gives to the body administering its military occupation of the West Bank, said that the plans for building 2,684 settler units received final approvals, while those for building 1,636 units got initial approvals.