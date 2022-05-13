EU appalled at Israeli police violence during funeral of Al-Jazeera journalist

Jerusalem/PNN/

The EU representative office in Jerusalem said it was appalled by the violence in the St Joseph Hospital compound and the level of unnecessary force exercised by Israeli police throughout the funeral procession of Al-Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

EU and like-minded partners attended today the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh in occupied East Jerusalem, who was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin on May 11.

“Such disproportionate behavior only fuels further tensions. Shereen still received an honorable farewell in the St Andrew’s Church and the Mount Zion Cemetery. May she rest in peace,” said the statement.