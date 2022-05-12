UNFPA killing of Abu Aqla further evidence of the dangers threatening Palestinian civilians

Cairo/PNN/

Shireen Abu Aqla, a Palestinian journalist and Al-Jazeera correspondent in Palestine lost her life while covering the events in Jenin camp at dawn today, while she was carrying out her civic activities as a journalist and reporter.

We at the United Nations Population Fund have repeatedly called for the full and unconditional protection of all civilians during any hostilities or conflict, in particular women, girls, and the most vulnerable groups.

The killing of journalist Shireen Abu Aqla, while carrying out her duties, is further evidence of the dangers threatening Palestinian civilians, especially women and girls.

Ghada Sabateen – a widow and mother of 6 children in her forties – was shot dead by Israeli soldiers at the eastern entrance of Husan village in Bethlehem governorate, and in the village of Faqqua, Jenin district, Hanan khadour – a high school student – also died after being shot by Israeli soldiers

It is necessary to ensure that all measures are taken and all guarantees are provided to protect civilians, especially women and girls.