Consumer prices continued to increase in April for the fourth consecutive month

Bethlehem/PNN/

The overall Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Palestine during April recorded an increase of 1.08% compared with March, today said the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS).

The increase was 1.26% in the West Bank, 0.78% in Jerusalem, and 0.72% in Gaza Strip.

The increase, said the PCBS, was a result of the increase in the prices of fresh chicken, fresh vegetables, fruit, and fuel.

The Palestinian CPI during April 2022 increased by 3.78% compared with April 2021, an increase of 4.31% in Jerusalem, 4.30% in the Gaza Strip, and 3.51% in the West Bank.

The changes in Palestinian CPI for April 2022 were traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure subgroups compared with the previous month: