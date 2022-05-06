Israeli settlers torch vehicles, vandalize property in West Bank

Nablus/PNN/

Extremist Israeli settlers embarked on a fresh wave of attacks in the north and middle of the occupied West Bank last night, torching Palestinian-owned vehicles in the village of Urif, in Nablus province, and attacking and vandalizing property in other areas, according to local and Palestinian security sources.

In the village of Urif, south of the city of Nablus in the north of the West Bank, settlers sneaked into the village in middle of the night and torched three vehicles belonging to three local Palestinian citizens, all from the Shehada clan.

Meantime, groups of extremist Israeli settlers rampaged through the Israeli military checkpoints of Huwwara and Za’tara, also located to the south of Nablus, and physically attacked Palestinian vehicles and pelted stones at many others, causing damage to some vehicles and bodily injuries.

In the middle of the occupied West Bank, a group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles at the entrance to the village of Mukhamas, to the northeast of Jerusalem, and terrified passengers. No injuries were reported.

Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace across the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli occupation authorities.

There are over 600,000 Israeli settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law and consensus.

Israeli settlers chop off trees, embark on a new outpost in West Bank

Hardline Israeli settlers today chopped off 40 olive saplings and trees for Palestinian farmers in the village of Sinjil, in the occupied West Bank province of Ramallah, as well as embarked on the constriction of a colonial outpost in the village of Jalud in Nablus province, according to local sources.

Muataz Tawafsheh, head of the Sinjil municipality, said that a group of Israeli settlers chopped off 40 olive saplings belonging to Abu Mustafa Haj Houd, a local Palestinian citizen. He said the attack was the latest in a series of attacks by Israeli settlers on the area over the last few weeks.

Meantime, illegal Israeli settlers embarked on the construction of a new settlement outpost near the village of Jalud, to the south of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, a Palestinian official in charge of the settlement file in Nablus province, said that a group of Israeli settlers placed water tanks and other structures on a Palestinian-owned land near the village, apparently in a prelude to establish a new outpost.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles with stones near Bethlehem

A group of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles with stones earlier this morning outside the illegal Israeli settlement bloc of Gush Etzion, south of the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian security sources.

Rampaging settlers pelted stones at Palestinian vehicles driving at the Jerusalem-Hebron highway near the settlement bloc. No injuries were reported.

The incident was the latest in a series of stoning and arson attacks since last night carried out by Israeli settlers in the north, center and south of the occupied West Bank.