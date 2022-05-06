Abbas condemns killing of Israeli civilians this

Rahamllah/PNN/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tonight condemned the killing of Israeli civilians earlier this evening, stressing that the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only leads to a further deterioration of the situation at a time when we all strive to achieve stability and prevent escalation.

President Abbas warned against using this condemned incident to carry out attacks by Israeli settlers or other parties against our Palestinian people, affirming his condemnation of the continuous attacks against our people and their Islamic and Christian holy sites, which created an atmosphere of tension and instability.

The President pointed out that the cycle of violence confirms that permanent, comprehensive and just peace is the shortest and correct way to provide security and stability for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region.