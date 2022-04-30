Palestinian youth shot dead by Israeli Occupation forces in Qalqilia

Qalqilia/PNN/

A 27-year-old Palestinian young man was killed last night by Israeli occupation forces in the town of Azzun, near the city of Qalqilia in the occupied West Bank, according to medical sources.

Yahya Ali Adwan sustained an Israeli live bullet in his heart during clashes between the Israeli occupation army and Palestinian protesters in the town and was killed immediately.

Yesterday Friday at least nine Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces today during the weekly protest against Israeli settlement construction in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the West Bank province of Qalqilia.

Morad Shtewi, a local anti-occupation activist, told WAFA that Israeli soldiers attacked the protesters with rubber-coated rounds and tear gas canisters, injuring nine of them with rubber-coated rounds, including two children, and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

All of the injured protesters were treated at the scene of the clashes.

Meantime, dozens of Palestinian protesters suffered suffocation from tear gas inhalation after Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly anti-colonization protest in the village of Beit Dajan, in the West Bank province of Nablus.

For many years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against illegal Israeli settlement construction.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.