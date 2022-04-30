Bethlehem/PNN/

The UN Palestinian Rights Committee organized the Virtual Event on “Al-Khalil/Hebron – A case study for the impact of Israeli settlements on Palestinian rights under occupation”.

The event was organized as a panel conversation – moderated by H.E. Mr. Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir, Vice-Chair of the Committee and Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the UN – with civil society representatives. Mr. Hisham Sharabati, Palestinian Human Rights defender, Ms. Ines Abdel Razek, Advocacy Director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, Mr. Sulaiman Khatib, Director of International Relations for Combatants for Peace, and Mr. Avner Wishnitzer, co-Founder and Member of Combatants for Peace, highlighted the impact on the rights of the Palestinian people of Israel’s ongoing illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, with a focus on Hebron as a case study.

In particular, the event discussed the consequences of the continued settlement expansion, its overall impact on the Palestinian population, and the concomitant increase of Israeli settlers’ violence and harassment against Palestinians.