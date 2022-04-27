Palestinian youth, 21, shot dead by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin

Jenin/PNN/

Israeli occupation forces today shot dead a Palestinian youth and injured three others during a military raid into the occupied northern West Bank city of Jenin, according to official sources.

Jani Abu Jokha, head of the Ibn Sina hospital, said that Ahmad Mohammad Massad, 18, from the village of Burqin, was pronounced dead after he was shot with a bullet in the head, adding that three other youths were wounded.

Israeli occupation forces raided Jenin city and its refugee camp to arrest activists. Intense clashes broke out between the youths and the soldiers who opened live fire at the stone-throwing youths killing one and injuring the three others who were hit in the leg and pelvis and reported in stable condition, according to the Ministry of Health.

For his part Palestinian Prime Minister D.Mohammad Shtayyeh today condemned Israel’s killing earlier today of Ahmad Massad, 18, in Jenin refugee camp during an army raid, and held the Israeli government responsible for the killings.

He said in a statement that “the terrorism of the (Israeli) occupiers does not stop killing our sons,” holding the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of “these crimes.”