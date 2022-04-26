Palestinians demonstrate outside Ofer military camp in protest of a trial for a 14-year-old boy

Ramallah/PNN/

Family and friends of 14-year-old Athal al-Azzeh demonstrated today outside Ofer military and detention camp near Ramallah to protest the trial of their son.

Azzeh’s father, Ahmad, said the Israeli soldiers detained his son on the 15th of this month after beating him up when he was on his way to his grandmother’s house in the al-Azzeh refugee camp in Bethlehem.

The interrogators are pressuring him, by all means, to get him to confess to things he did not do, said the father, explaining that his son is being interrogated in the absence of any member of his family or a lawyer.

He said his son is exhausted and has been deprived of sleep as he undergoes long interrogation after midnight.

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission said that there are 160 Palestinian minors held in Israeli prisons.