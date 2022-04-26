IOF kill Palestinian youth in Aqabat Jabr refugee camp at Jericho district

Jericho/PNN/

A Palestinian youth today succumbs to the wounds he sustained after being shot by Israeli forces in the refugee camp in the eastern occupied West Bank district of Jericho, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said that Ahmad Ibrahim Oueidat, 20, was shot with a live bullet in the head earlier today during an Israeli special force military raid into the camp, to the south of Jericho, which resulted in injuring three other youths, one of whom is reported to be critically injured.

The Fatah movement in Jericho declared a general strike, except for the health sector, in the district.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh today condemned Israel’s army killing of a Palestinian youth in Jericho, east of the occupied West Bank.

Ahmad Ibrahim Oueidat, 20, was shot with a live bullet in the head earlier today during an Israeli army raid of Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, south of Jericho. He was taken in critical condition to hospital and was later declared dead.

The Prime Minister warned of “the consequences of the continuing Israeli crimes against our people in the cities, villages, towns and camps.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also condemned in a statement the killing of Oueidat, saying “this crime is another one in the series of crimes of field executions and extrajudicial killings committed by the occupation forces against unarmed civilians living peacefully in their areas of residence and homes.”

It blamed the Israeli political leadership for giving soldiers a free hand to shoot and kill Palestinians without any concern for retribution.

It called on the International Criminal Court to break its silence and immediately begin its investigations into the crimes of the occupiers in order to hold accountable and prosecute the Israeli war criminals and those who stand behind them.