Settlers uproot olive saplings for Palestinian farmers east of Nablus

Nablus/PNN/

– A group of Israeli settlers uprooted and stole nearly 35 olive saplings last night after sneaking into the village of Azmut, to the east of Nablus in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official who documents Israeli violations in the area, said that residents of the village were shocked in the morning after finding out that 35 olive saplings were uprooted by a group of Israeli settlers who sneaked into a northern outskirt of the village the previous night.

The saplings belonged to Morad Amer, a local Palestinian farmer, who had planted them two months ago.

Violence and vandalism by Israeli settlers are commonplace across the occupied West Bank and are never prosecuted by the occupation authorities.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across the occupied Palestinian Territories in violation of international law.