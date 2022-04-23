Palestinian man shot in Jenin succumbs to wounds

Jenin/PNN/

A young Palestinian man has succumbed to wounds he suffered days earlier after dozens of Israeli military forces engaged in confrontations with a group of Palestinian demonstrators in the northern part of the occupied West Bank and fired live rounds to suppress the protest.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing medical sources, reported that 20-year-old Lutfi Ibrahim Labadi, a resident of the town of al-Yamun, died of his serious injuries early on Friday.

Local sources, who asked not to be named, said Israeli troops shot the young man with live rounds last week during skirmishes that erupted when the forces stormed the city of Jenin and opened fire on hundreds of people protesting against the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of al-Quds and violent attacks on worshipers.