30 Palestinians wounded as no let-up in Israeli violence at al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Jerusalem /PNN/
As many as 30 Palestinians have been wounded as Israeli forces continue their violent attacks against worshippers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of Jerusalem.
The forces attacked the Palestinian worshippers, who had gathered for dawn prayers at the compound in al-Quds’ Old City on Thursday.
“One person was transferred to hospital with a rubber bullet [wound] to his back,” medical sources were quoted as saying.
The troops used rubber bullets, tear gas canisters, stun grenades, and pepper spray against the worshippers, who have been braving increasing aggression ordered by the Israeli regime since the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Palestinians returned the violence by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.
In their most serious bout of aggression against the Palestinians during Ramadan, Israeli forces injured more than 150 worshipers at the compound last Saturday.
Besides keeping up their violations on the flashpoint site, the forces have been cracking down on solidarity protests throughout the occupied West Bank.
Separately, Palestinian youths clashed with far-right Israeli settler groups next to the nearby al-Qibly Mosque as the latter forced its way into the mosque to mark Passover.
The Palestinians shot fireworks at the settlers, who violated the status quo on the site, which—as agreed between the Israeli regime and Jordan in 1967—bars non-Muslims from praying there.
Also on Thursday, the Arab League censured Tel Aviv for restricting the right of worship of Muslims in al-Quds’s Old City, while the extremist Israelis were being allowed into the site under police protection.