Senior Palestinian official denounces remarks by the Israeli premier, describing them as a call for violence

Ramallah/PNN/

A senior Palestinian official today denounced remarks by the Israeli premier on the occupied territories, saying such statements are a call for violence.

Hussein al-Sheikh, member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and member of the ruling Fatah Central Committee, said in a tweet that the Israeli prime minister’s statement on CNN in which he said that there is no occupied territory, but rather a conflict in the West Bank, “is a disregard for international legitimacy, legislation for settlements, a call for violence, and a green light for settlers to go forward with their terror against Palestinians.”