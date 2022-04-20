UN Special Coordinator says contacts to de-escalate the situation in Jerusalem have been constructive

Jerusalem /PNN /

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, said that contact with relevant parties to de-escalate the situation in Jerusalem following days of tension has been constructive.

“I am deeply concerned about the trajectory of events over the past couple of weeks in Israel and the occupied West Bank that have resulted in many civilians killed and injured,” said Wennesland in a statement. “Particularly worrying are the heightened tensions we have witnessed in Jerusalem in recent days, in the Old City and in and around the Holy Sites during a period of holy days for Muslims, Jews and Christians.”

The UN Special Coordinator said that his organization “has remained in close contact with all relevant parties to de-escalate the situation. This dialogue has been constructive and I encourage continued engagement between the relevant parties.”

He added, “At this crucial moment, when tensions remain high and some difficult days still lay ahead, all efforts to lower tensions should be encouraged, while provocations, spreading of misinformation and incitement to violence should be categorically rejected. Leaders on all sides have a responsibility to reduce tensions, create the conditions for calm and ensure the status quo at the Holy Sites is protected.”