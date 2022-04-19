Palestinian girl, 18, succumbs to wounds sustained by IOF gunfire

Jenin/PNN/

A Palestinian girl last night succumbed to the wounds she sustained after she was shot by Israeli forces last week, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has confirmed in a statement.

The statement said that Hanan Mahmoud Khadour, 18, from the village of Faqqua, northeast of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, was shot in the stomach while she was on her way to school during a military raid into the city on April 9.

Khadour, who was a high school student, was critically injured and taken to the hospital in Jenin where she was declared dead late last night.