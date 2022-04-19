Israeli warplanes bomb site in the southern Gaza Strip

GAZA/PNN/

Israeli warplanes early today bombed a site in the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, reported WAFA correspondent.

He said that the Israeli warplanes fired four rockets at a site to the west of the city causing severe damage to it and nearby properties.

No casualties were reported, however.

The attack came after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel was intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome system. No one took responsibility for the firing of the rocket.