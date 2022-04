Bethlehem/PNN/

An Israeli settler today evening ran over a 9-year-old Palestinian child in the town of Taqou to the east of Bethlehem, in the southern occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Sources said that an Israeli settler ran over Hussain Nader Suliman, 9, with his car and fled the accident scene.

The child was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, where his condition was described as moderate.