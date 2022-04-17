Support our independent media

UN envoy: Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque must stop

2 days ago International, Politics 523 Views

Bethlehem/PNN/

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland said in a statement that al Israeli  Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque must stop now>

Wennesland said: “I am deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in Jerusalem during these holy days.

The provocations on the Holy Esplanade must stop now. I call on political, religious, and community leaders on all sides to help calm the situation, avoid spreading inflammatory rhetoric, and speak up against those seeking to escalate the situation. Allowing tensions to spiral further only risks another escalation.

He added that the UN is in close contact with key regional partners and the parties to calm the situation.

Wennesland urges the authorities on both sides to immediately de-escalate the situation and prevent any further provocations by radical actors.”

Check Also

Senior official: Israel committing “absolute carnage” against Palestinians

Ramallah/PNN/  A senior Palestinian official today accused Israel of committing an “absolute carnage” against Palestinians. …

All Rights Reserved © Palestine News Network 2018