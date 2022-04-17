UN envoy: Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque must stop

Bethlehem/PNN/

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland said in a statement that al Israeli Incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque must stop now>

Wennesland said: “I am deeply concerned by the deteriorating security situation in Jerusalem during these holy days.

The provocations on the Holy Esplanade must stop now. I call on political, religious, and community leaders on all sides to help calm the situation, avoid spreading inflammatory rhetoric, and speak up against those seeking to escalate the situation. Allowing tensions to spiral further only risks another escalation.

He added that the UN is in close contact with key regional partners and the parties to calm the situation.

Wennesland urges the authorities on both sides to immediately de-escalate the situation and prevent any further provocations by radical actors.”