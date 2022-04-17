Presidency: Bennet’s remarks are utterly rejected

Ramallah/PNN/

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said today that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s remarks are utterly rejected, and are an attempt to legitimize the temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Abu Rudeineh described the Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque early today morning as “a dangerous escalation, the repercussions of which are to be borne by the Israeli government alone.”

Abu Rudeineh urged the Palestinian people to head to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and thwart the Israeli onslaught on the holy site, saying “the Palestinians will not allow this conspiracy to pass, whatever the price and whatever the sacrifices.”

“The Palestinians will not accept, at all costs, this temporal and spatial division. The mosque, as decided by international legitimacy including recent UNESCO resolutions, is a mosque for Muslims,” he stressed.

“We hold the Israeli government responsible for this escalation, and we call on the US administration to break its silence and stop this aggression that will inflame the entire region,” said Abu Rudeineh.

The presidential spokesman stressed that “our Palestinian people will not allow this conspiracy to pass, whatever the price and whatever the sacrifices.”

He called on the US administration to break its silence and stop this aggression that will ignite the entire region, and also called on the international community to take urgent action to provide international protection for our people as a first step towards ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.