EU financial aid decision to Palestinians will be announced as soon as possible

2 days ago Economy, International 685 Views

Bethlehem/PNN/

The European Union expresses its hope that the EU financial aid decision to Palestinians will be announced as soon as possible and denies that EU officials threatened Palestinian authority to stop it.

The European Representation Office in Palestine said in a statement to the Palestine News Network PNN that the European Union is the largest donor to Palestine and hopes that we will be able to announce a decision on future assistance and process the payments as soon as possible.

In turn, European Union’s Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koepmans,  tweeted: “It is clear that some false rumors have spread about EU funding to the Palestinian Authority that refers and are linked to my recent discussions in Ramallah.

He added in his tweet: “It is better for those who publish this news to go to officials, channels, and official sources to verify before publishing any news.”

