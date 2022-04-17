Dozens injured by the latest Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem/PNN/

Dozens of Muslim worshipers, all of them Palestinians, were injured by the Israeli occupation forces who raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound early today morning in an attempt to secure the entry of Israeli Jewish fanatics to the holy site to celebrate Passover.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said more than worshipers were hurt, of whom five were moved to hospital for medical treatment while the rest were treated by local medics at makeshift tents inside the compound.

Earlier today, hundreds of Israeli police officers stormed the compound and fired stun grenades and teargas at them, and physically assaulted many others. The attacking forces chased men present at the compound towards Masjid al-Qibli, on the south region of the compound, and locked them down there, while women present at the holy site were pushed into the Dome of the Rock and locked down there by the attacking forces.

Hundreds of worshipers were even pushed out of the compound under brutal Israeli force, which included beating worshipers with batons by the Israeli police and terrorizing others using stun grenades.

At least five worshipers were arrested by the attacking forces.

The Israeli raid lasted until hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers who stormed the compound to celebrate Passover evacuated the holy site.

The attack was the second one since Friday amid calls by extremist Temple Mount organizations upon fans to organize mass tours to Al-Aqsa to celebrate Passover and potentially offer lamb sacrifice on this occasion inside the Muslim holy site.

The Israeli attack today came despite that the first such attack on early Friday morning was met by statements of condemnation by the world, the United Nations, and European Union leaders.